Obituaries

Greene, Barbara

2 hours ago

GREENE, Barbara B.

Barbara B. Greene, born December 10, 1930 in Boston, MA, and passed away on April 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by family. She earned a PhD from Boston University and was a psychologist in private practice in Boston for many years. She was predeceased by her son, David S. Greene; and sister, Rachel Glotzer. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Robert J. Greene, MD of 62 years; and leaves their two sons, Kenneth M. Greene, Stephen S. Greene (Suzanne White); and three step-children, Steven Milender, Linda Ortwein (Tom Ortwein) and Karen Shackford (Fred Shackford). There are also 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Barbara's elegant kindness was profound and she had a way of extending grace and passion for all. The world is a better place because of her in it, and for those who had the joy of knowing and loving her. Barbara would always say, "Be gentle with yourself and honor your feelings." Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Boos, cheers and kaffiyehs worn in silent protest at Emory commencement

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest
Corrigan, Marie
Graham, Gregg
2h ago
Morris, A'Deliah
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia