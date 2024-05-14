GREENE, Barbara B.



Barbara B. Greene, born December 10, 1930 in Boston, MA, and passed away on April 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by family. She earned a PhD from Boston University and was a psychologist in private practice in Boston for many years. She was predeceased by her son, David S. Greene; and sister, Rachel Glotzer. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Robert J. Greene, MD of 62 years; and leaves their two sons, Kenneth M. Greene, Stephen S. Greene (Suzanne White); and three step-children, Steven Milender, Linda Ortwein (Tom Ortwein) and Karen Shackford (Fred Shackford). There are also 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Barbara's elegant kindness was profound and she had a way of extending grace and passion for all. The world is a better place because of her in it, and for those who had the joy of knowing and loving her. Barbara would always say, "Be gentle with yourself and honor your feelings." Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



