Gracz, Henry

GRACZ, Monsignor Henry



September 27, 1939 - February 5, 2024



Reverend Monsignor Henry Charles Gracz passed away peacefully at home, after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. He is now seated at the table of the Lord, alongside his loving parents, Irene and Henry, and his dear brother-in-law, John.



Henry was born on the cold shores of Buffalo, New York, on the eve of World War II. He studied with the Jesuits at Canisius University and attended seminary at Christ the King in the Buffalo area, with graduate work at Fordham University and The Catholic University. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 8, 1965, a day he felt was more important than his birthday.



Henry moved to Georgia nearly 60 years ago, when he was assigned to St. Joseph's Athens. Over the decades, he served at multiple parishes throughout the Atlanta area. He was named Pastor of The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta in 2001 - a position he held until his death. He was especially proud to shepherd The Shrine through its 175th anniversary year.



At The Shrine, Henry fostered an inclusive community that welcomed people from all walks of life. He was especially dedicated to creating a safe, compassionate home for LGBTQ persons who had been hurt by the Church; just this past October, 84-year-old Henry ministered in a booth at the Atlanta Pride Parade, which he had participated in for over twenty years. He was also deeply concerned with social justice, the poor, and the unhoused. He worked alongside his fellow downtown churches to propose mixed-income housing in downtown Atlanta, and was known to invite unhoused persons into his study to hear their spiritual and practical concerns.



Across the years, Henry baptized thousands of children and celebrated countless weddings. He loved to guide couples through the marriage process and was particularly enthusiastic about helping both partners identify personality styles and potential sources of conflict. He was ardently involved in ecumenical and interfaith work, and concelebrated many Jewish-Catholic weddings over the years.



More than anything, Henry was deeply engaged with the work of spirituality. He believed that God met people, where they were and agreed with Rumi that "There are as many paths to God as there are souls on the Earth." Every soul who encountered Henry felt the expansive, compassionate love behind his striking blue eyes. He was a soft place to land for every weary seeker.



People will remember Henry for his incredible ministry, but he was a down-to-earth man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He cherished music and was eager to share songs and performances with others, often whipping out his phone to play a YouTube video on full volume. He also loved to dance, always plucking parishioners from the crowd during feast day parties. He enjoyed pickles, mustard, key lime pie, Cook Out shakes, and a good glass of wine. He closely followed the news and watched recordings of The Daily Show when he couldn't sleep; his car radio was forever tuned to NPR. He was proud of his Polish heritage and enjoyed bantering in Polish with his dear friend, Lee DeSandre. He loved to travel and was particularly taken with the beaches of Mexico. He loved rain storms, the autumn season, and animals; his constant companion in his final year of life was his rescue dog, Señor Taco, who often sat by his feet while Henry counseled parishioners.



Above all, Henry cherished his family. He spoke to his sister, Joan, every day - always ending the phone call with a simple "Love you." He was very close to Joan and John's four children, Mark, Cindy, Pam, and Dean; he kept their greeting cards and loved to show off the blankets they knitted for him. Henry was also dearly devoted to his friends, who were like his second family.



Henry is survived by his cherished sister, Joan Evaniak; nephews, Mark Evaniak and Dean Evaniak; nieces, Cynthia Kearns (Lance) and Pamela Alexander (John); his adoring canine companion, Señor Taco; and his devoted friends, Jerry Bryant, Ricardo Navarro, Patricia Gardella, Helen Ray, and Dan Parodi.



A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11 AM, at The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia. All are welcome. Wealthy attorneys will sit alongside unhoused persons, bishops beside queer persons, black and white and all stripes of people coming together to celebrate this beloved man.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home in Atlanta. To honor Henry, we hope you will dance with a friend, enjoy a tangy slice of key lime pie, and share your love with someone who needs you.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com