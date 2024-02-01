GRACE, Elizabeth Baxter



After a long battle with cancer, Libba passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.



She was born on June 15, 1943, in Kinston, North Carolina, the daughter of Dr. Joe Ford Baxter and Sara Mullen Baxter. After her father died in 1945, the family moved to Dothan, Alabama, where her mother had been raised. She attended Auburn University and later made Atlanta her home, where she met James N. Grace, the love of her life, in 1970. They were married in 1972, at Peachtree Christian Church.



Her most enjoyed hobbies were traveling, bridge, and gardening.



Libba and Jim made many trips to England, where they enjoyed spending time visiting national trust properties. Other favorite travel destinations were France and Italy. They even traveled to Russia in 1976.



She treasured her bridge group founded in 1972, that still meets monthly for lunch. She also had a Wednesday bridge group foursome that she enjoyed very much. In May 2012, she began playing duplicate bridge and attained the rank of Silver Life Master.



Libba was captivated by the beauty and history of Oakland Cemetery, as well as by the restoration work it needed. After first volunteering, she became a board member in the early 2000s. In late 2008, she became Interim Executive Director for seven months and later served as Chairman of the Board from 2010-2011.



She was preceeded in death by her parents, and sister, Jean Baxter Ellard.



She is survived by her husband, Jim; and two sons, Stewart, his wife, April, and their daughters, Cora and Evie who live in Brookhaven; John, his wife, Stephanie, and their sons, Baxter and Ethan who reside in Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by her nephew, Drury Ellard of Lake Worth Beach, Florida; and niece, Jennifer Ellard Love of Goshen, Kentucky.



Contributions may be directed in her memory to the Historic Oakland Foundation, or to Peachtree Christian Church.



A private memorial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery.



