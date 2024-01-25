Gordon, Mary

Obituaries

GORDON, Dr. Mary Elizabeth

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gordon, 74, quietly passed away at her home on the morning of January 21, 2024, after a long and valiant battle with multiple sclerosis. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Frank Gordon; her brother, John Ferguson; her children, Christopher Colvin and Erica Gordon; and her grandchildren, Benjamin Colvin, and Ethan and Evan Grubic. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.




