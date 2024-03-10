GILLESPIE, Maryann Friend



Born on December 6, 1931 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Maryann was called home by her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2024.



Maryann is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie Macon (Bryan) of Dalton, Georgia and Janet Pierce (Keith) of Augusta, Georgia. She is also survived by four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews; and by her dear friend, Liddy Chatham. She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Jim Gillespie; her parents, Grover and Manila Friend of Knoxville, Tennessee; and her brother, Dan Friend of Richmond, Virginia.



A graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Maryann later served on the UT Atlanta Alumni Board as well as the UT Board of Governors. As a civic leader, she gave countless hours to the Atlanta Salvation Army's Area Advisory Board as well as the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.



The Salvation Army awarded her the Women's Auxiliary Award of Excellence and the prestigious Catherine D. Booth Award. Along with her husband, Jim, Maryann enjoyed their time volunteering as Centennial Olympic volunteers for the Atlanta games.



After working as the Executive Director of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority's National Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Maryann continued her service to the sorority in various volunteer roles. These roles included serving on the Grand Council as Vice President, the Foundation Board of Trustees, and as the local chairperson for the 150th Anniversary Celebration convention. She received the first Helen Glenn Lifetime Loyalty Award as well as the Panhellenic Woman of the Year for her service.



Church involvement and dedication were always treasured as a member of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia for over 45 years. Traveling the world was probably the most beloved and exciting hobby that Maryann and her husband, Jim had. They left no stone unturned and had the pictures to prove it.



Thanksgiving is a family holiday that will never be duplicated after Maryann gave up the hosting duties. She set an incredible table full of food, flowers, gifts, the "good" china, and silverware as no other could! The feast was always the best and Mom, Mimi, Grand-Mimi always delivered. Her fried chicken could not be beaten - but that is another story for another day.



After the death of her husband, Maryann moved to Augusta, Georgia to be closer to one of her daughters. She spent the last three years of her life at various parts of the Brandon Wilde senior community. The family would like to thank all of the staff that worked with her at all of the centers and especially those who she renamed so she could remember their names.



A private family service will be held later in Atlanta, Georgia.



