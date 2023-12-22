GIBBS, Edward Mason "Ed"



Edward Mason Gibbs went home to our Lord on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at his home in Hayesville, NC, at the age of 84. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Rosetta Gibbs; and sons, Wesley and Anthony Woods. He is survived by his wife Rosetta Gibbs; his brother, Jimmy Gibbs; sister, Elizabeth Roberts; two sons, Robert Wesley Woods and Anthony Wayne Woods.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on December 22, 2023, at Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, GA, with the Reverend Keith Cox officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service at Burke Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Waynesboro.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com