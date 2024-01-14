GERNAZIAN, Joseph "Joe"



Joseph "Joe" Gernazian passed away on December 5, 2023, in Lafayette, Colorado, at the age of 76. He was born on November 16, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe was a friendly and outgoing individual known for his love for his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by his daughter, Holly Cody, son-in-law, Bryan Cody, grandchildren, Will and Peyton; sister, Lou Manos, brother-in-law Chris Manos, and niece, Deena. He was preceded in death by mother, Maggie Gernazian; father, Clement Gernazian; sister, Deena Gernazian; and brother, Mike Gernazian.



After graduating from Northside High School, Joe proudly served in the US Navy Reserve, as a Seabee. Following military service, he then embarked on a career as an entrepreneurial businessman in Atlanta and most notably created and ran Northside Limousine. He then moved to Costa Rica and became a real estate developer.



A Memorial Service to honor Joe will be held on January 20, 2024, at 11 AM, at Christ Episcopal Church in Kennesaw, Georgia. Joe will forever be remembered as a loving father, papa, brother and friend.



Memorial donations may be made to The Navy Seabee Foundation at www.seabee.org/donate



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com