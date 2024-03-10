GERNATT, Sheila Griffin



Sheila Anne Griffin Gernatt of Marietta passed peacefully in her home February 23, 2024, lovingly surrounded by family. Born at Crawford Long Hospital, November 10, 1933, she attended Morgan Falls School and Christ the King, graduating from Sacred Heart in 1951. There she made lifelong friends and memories which she cherished. Upon graduation she worked at Southern Railway until she met the love of her life, Paul Gernatt, a Georgia Tech man from Savannah. They married in 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and faithfully attended until June 1973, when they became founding members of Holy Family.



In 1957 she became a full-time Homemaker, her most beloved title. Along with his IE degree, in a separate Married Housing ceremony, she was conferred a "Mistress of Patience in Husband Engineering" from Georgia Tech. Her degree is still proudly displayed beside his.



Sheila and Paul had nine children (two were AJC Cup recipients) along with five "in-loves", 23 grands and 28 greats! Family was her passion, second only to her Lord Jesus. Mrs. Gernatt, as she was known in the community, was well-loved for her singing, sharing meals, keeping sports stats, painting and drawing sketches. Chauffeur-Sheila took everyone to everything and had a loving smile on her face for all she met along the way! As a couple, their highest priority was getting the family to Sunday services.



Passionate about prayer, her church family was as big as her earthly. Paul preceded her to Heaven on December 1, 1983 and as a newly single mom, with three young kids, she began attending Mount Paran Church of God. She watched the Sunday service online, the week she transitioned and loved their worship. She faithfully attended BSF, Blue Ribbon Ladies, Lady Prayer Warriors and The Church of the Apostles Women's Bible studies. Her most treasured prayer team was The Fearless Five, all of whom are now rejoicing together in Heaven!



No matter where she was or whom she was with, Sheila was fully present. Nearing her passing, she was blessed by visits, both virtual and in-person. Her favorite flowers were daisies, hydrangeas, and lilacs. She came alive when people called or stopped by or sent flowers! Her great capacity to love made all feel welcome in her home.



As content in a crowded room with bantering family, or as the center of attention on her 90th birthday, she loved people well. In her last days she sang, prayed, laughed, cried, hugged family, grands, greats and friends alike. It was Heaven on earth! She saw her beloved Kennesaw Mountain almost weekly and every drive was an oral history lesson of childhood memories, walking there from Alexander Circle. An original member of the first Girl Scouts Club in Marietta, her last trip out of the house was to the mountain.



Mom was one in a million with a smile to light up this whole town. In her last conversation with grandchildren she said, "Surely I am of ALL men the most blessed! You all belong to ME!!!" One of her favorite sayings was, "The Lord knows all about it." We look forward to seeing Sheila, Mom, Grandma, MeeMaw, Mrs. Gernatt again very soon!



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM and Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2024 in the Sanctuary of Mount Paran Central, 2055 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. There will be a reception for all immediately following the service in the Great Hall. SOLI DEO GLORIA!



