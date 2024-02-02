GAY, Lucy P.



Mrs. Lucy Proctor Gay of Woodbine, GA, passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL, at the age of 83, on Monday, January 29, 2024. Born in Jacksonville, FL, on May 18, 1940 to Joe Dan and Ella Proctor, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and teacher.



She loved working in her garden, and she was passionate about the beauty of the world and inspired by nature and the arts. An avid family historian, she published a book of love letters from the 1800s sent between her father's parents. She loved telling stories about her family through the generations.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Dan; her husband, Bill; and her granddaughter, Christina. She is survived by her children, Tracey (Brian) and William "Jeep" (Michele); her grandchildren, Katie (Joel), Austin, Brandon, and Jenna; her grandson-in-law, Nolan (Madison); her great-grandchildren, Alaric, Saria, and Oryn; and many other beloved friends and family.



On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM, there will be a graveside service celebrating her life at Oak Grove Cemetery, on the corner of W. Weed St., and Bartlett St., St. Marys, GA 31558.



