GATES, Kathryn Meredith



Kathryn Meredith Gates, age 39, of Northport, AL, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, Tuscaloosa, AL. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing. Condolences at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com