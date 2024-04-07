GARRISON, Stanley Davis



Stanley Davis Garrison "Stan", formerly of Sandy Springs, passed away March 21, 2024 in Englewood, Florida.



Stan was born on June 19, 1954 to Dr. F. Oland and Mary Garrison of Demorest, Georgia. After graduating from The University of Georgia, he spent more than 30 years as a business development executive. He was a corporate finance partner with Ernst & Young and worked for over ten years with KPMG, spending several years in its London office. He won awards for new client engagement with several business strategy firms and founded Horizon Performance LLC.



Following a successful consulting career, Stan and his wife Linda retired to Englewood, Florida. Stan was an avid golfer and boater. He enjoyed traveling and creating beautiful projects in his Georgia, Tennessee and Florida homes. He loved his family and had been the primary caretaker of his parents before their deaths in an Atlanta retirement community.



Besides his wife, Linda, Stan is survived by his son, Christopher Garrison (Rhianna); and grandson, Kieran of Roswell, GA; his daughter, Kelly Johnson of Warner Robins, GA; two sisters, Susanne Hoder (John) of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Sandra Reyna (Darryl) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; three nephews; a niece; aunts; an uncle; and cousins. He was also an adored grandfather to Linda's grandchildren and will be greatly missed.



Donations in Stan's memory may be made to the Boca Cares Fund, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, 601 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, FL 34285.



