GALLOWAY, Kenya D.



Officer Kenya D. Galloway, beloved by his family, friends, and community passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of many. Born on April 27, 1979, he was the cherished child of Gwendolyn Galloway and Leonard Galloway. Hailing from Wiggins, MS, Officer Galloway was a proud graduate of Stone High School's Class of 1997. He possessed an immense passion for his faith, loved ones, law enforcement, and motorcycles. As a dedicated member of the Atlanta Police Department, he tirelessly protected the community, serving in the esteemed Executive Protection Unit. Officer Galloway's commitment to safeguarding the former and current Mayors of Atlanta and their families was a source of immense pride. Officer Galloway's unwavering love and devotion made him an exceptional father, son, brother and pillar of strength for his family. He was also an esteemed member of the Prince Hall Masonic Eaton Lodge 46 and the Cycle Kings Mc Atl, where he was affectionately known as "Kong."



Officer Galloway went home to be with the Lord the night of January 4, 2024. He is survived by his children, Benjamin Galloway and Nola Galloway; mother of his children and former spouse, Nadia Galloway; mother, Gwendolyn Galloway; father, Leonard (Cassandra) Galloway, maternal grandmother, Charlene Goins; sister, Shyra Galloway; niece, Kyla Galloway; nephew, Prince Lamar Galloway Williams; and bonus brothers, Ezra Forte' and Jason Forte'. Services for Officer Galloway will be Friday, January 12, 2024 at Passion City Church, 515 Garson Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324. Public viewing will take place between 11 AM-1 PM. Services will start promptly at 1 PM. Any floral donations can be sent to Murray Brothers Funeral Home at 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.





