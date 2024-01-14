Gain, Kris

Kris Carol Gain (Kris Lawler), age 73, died on December 11, 2023, born Kris Ruberto. Kris is most remembered as a successful business owner, hair stylist and nutritional consultant. Kris lived a creative life, surrounding herself with artists, professionals, and talented individuals who enjoyed and encouraged her. Kris was beloved by her family and fostered a large circle of friends and clients, many of whom she had relationships that lasted decades. Survivors include her husband, Gary Gain, Brookhaven, GA; son, Chase Lawler; granddaughter, Betty Chase, of San Francisco, CA; sister, Jamie Ruberto, N Palm Beach, FL; and stepdaughter, Stephanie Gain Edstrom, Auburn, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Union Mission. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church, Brookhaven, Ga. February 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

