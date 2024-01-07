Friedman, Samuel

FRIEDMAN, Jr., Samuel Gregory



Sam Friedman passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 3, 2024. Sam was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 22, 1940. He attended the American St. Johns Academy until he transferred to the U.S. in 1955, to attend Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. Following his graduation from Andover, he was granted a full scholarship to attend Brown University.



After graduating from Brown in 1962, Sam worked for Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company in New York and began work on his Masters Degree. He joined the New Jersey Air National Guard. After finishing basic training, Sam moved to Atlanta and worked Amoco Oil Company. He finished his Masters in Business Administration at Georgia State and taught as an adjunct Real Estate Professor. This is where he developed his passion for real estate. He worked with Cousins Properties for several years, and then, in 1971, founded a full service commercial real estate company named AFCO Realty.



In addition to his professional passion, Sam had a passion for helping people and giving back to his community. The list of his community involvement is long. In the 1970's Sam was appointed by Mayor Maynard Jackson to serve on, and eventually chair, the Atlanta Housing Authority Board. He was a Founding Chairman of the Path Foundation. He served on the Board of the Atlanta Kiwanis Club and was recently awarded the Kiwanis Golden Rule Award, the highest award bestowed by that organization. Sam also chaired the Kiwanis Foundation. Sam chaired the USO committee and volunteered at the Atlanta Airport for many years. Always a patriot of the first order, Sam was a Founding Director of the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia. Upon his retirement from that service, he was awarded the Order of Saint Maurice which is the highest award the U. S. Army gives to a civilian.



Sam's personal interests included, running, climbing, hiking, biking, fishing and traveling. Sam earned his pilot's license in his early 40's and enjoyed years of flying with his friends. He was a great supporter of the Outward Bound Organization.



In January of 1982, he met his best friend and soulmate, Susan. Sam was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred McIlhenny Friedman; and his father, Samuel G. Friedman. He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Friedman; his children: Tamara F. Stanton (Michael), Geoffrey T. Friedman (Hope), Jane K. Bennett (Brett), John W. Howe, Joel A. Howe (Katie). He is further survived by his precious grandchildren: Ellie Friedman, Spence Friedman, Lily Howe, Andy Howe, Camilla Bennett, Brielle Bennett, Mackenzie Howe and Jack Howe.



A service honoring and celebrating Sam's life will be held at The Northside Church, (Formerly Northside United Methodist Church) 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, on Wednesday, January 17, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the Family would ask that you make donations to the Northside Church and to the PATH Foundation.



