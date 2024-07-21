FREYRE, George



George Luis Freyre, 67, passed away at his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia on June 30, 2024.



George was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Robert and Mrs. Yolanda Freyre. George is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his son, Preston (Hannah); grandchildren, Leighton and Hollen Freyre; his brother, Robert Freyre; niece and nephew, Rachel and Tristan Freyre.



George, a native of Cuba, is a graduate of Auburn High School, where he was a Varsity Football player, and Auburn University, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then earned a Master's Degree from Georgia State University and was a licensed CPA.



George began his career as a CPA at a large accounting firm, specializing and then working in the manufacturing industry. Ultimately, he migrated into computer software working for a billion dollar corporation.



George was an original. He had a brilliant mind, charismatic personality and a warm disposition, that would captivate you. Those who knew him, loved him. Those who met him, never forgot him.



A Celebration of George's Life will be held in his honor in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Auburn Alumni Association in honor of George L. Freyre.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com