Fluker, Dorothy

FLUKER (INGRAHAM), Dorothy MacNeill "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Ingraham Fluker, adoring wife, mother, grandmother and friend, went home on December 21, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Born July 13, 1943, in Fairfield, CT, Dottie grew up in Daytona Beach, FL, where she graduated from Seabreeze High School and earned a majorette scholarship to the University of Georgia's Redcoat Band. A member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, her magnetic smile won the hearts of many, including her soon-to-be husband, Jimmy. The couple married in 1968, and became proud parents of Slate and Lane.



A doting mother and wife, Dottie also volunteered in the Atlanta community, most notably as a committee chair of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She was a faithful member of the Cathedral of St. Philip, serving on the Baptism Guild for over 40 years and Funeral Guild. She loved spending summers with her children on Amelia Island, FL. She and Jimmy later built a home at Mountaintop, Cashiers, NC, creating a loving place, where her children and grandchildren could gather.



Known as "Honey" to her six grandchildren, Dottie's greatest joy was caring for her family, who benefitted from her cheerful spirit, steady presence, endless energy, and famous Honey dogs. She also treasured her beloved bridge group, golf friends, Early Morning Women's Bible Study, needlepointing, and traveling with friends.



In her final years, the roles were reversed as Dottie was cared for by the people she had loved so well. She joined her late husband twelve weeks after his death, just in time for Christmas.



Dottie was preceded in death by her late husband, Jimmy Fluker; her mother, Elizabeth Lane Ingraham; her sister, Sally Coulter; and her brother, Chet Ingraham.



Dottie is survived by her son, Slate Fluker (Lindsay); daughter, Lane Perno (Donn); grandchildren, Slate, Mat, Mac, Jim, Dorothy, and Camille; her brother, David Ingraham (Rocky), and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at the Cathedral at St. Philip at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to City of Refuge of Atlanta online at https://www.cityofrefugeatl.org/ or mailed to City of Refuge, 1300 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta GA 30314.



