Flint, Ellenor

FLINT (Coons), Ellenor Jo



Ellenor Jo Coons Flint, fondly known by those closest to her as "Jo", passed away on January 21, 2024, at age 95, in Sunrise, Florida. She was the daughter of Marie Etta Hobbs and Frank Bryant Coons. Born June 13, 1928, in Carthage, Indiana, she was a 1946 graduate of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Jo bravely moved to Atlanta after high school to work in the communications department of Eastern Airlines. There she married John Austin Flint on November 15, 1950. She left work to raise her three daughters but remained quite involved in church and school volunteer work and served as a Girl Scout troop leader for many years. After her daughters were grown she worked in the Media Department of Fulton County Schools.



Jo moved to Florida in 1995 to live near family and went on to play an invaluable role in the upbringing of her grandchildren. Jo was a skilled seamstress, a talent developed in part due to the unavailability of ready to wear clothing for tall women. She inherited a love of gardening from her father. She developed a keen interest in genealogy and produced several detailed volumes of family history. She was active in a number of genealogical organizations such as the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Registrar of her DAR Chapter. Her genealogy work sharpened her technical skills, and she remained active online and texting (complete with emoji's) until a few weeks before her death. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially holidays and summer vacations at Fripp Island, South Carolina. A self-described "photo freak," she had a passion for capturing the perfect photo of each family member on birthdays, holidays, and vacations.



She is survived by her daughters, Susan Leslie Flint and her husband, Richard Edmund Bockrath of Centreville, Virginia, Kathleen Patricia Flint Moon and her husband, Steven Todd Moon of Columbia, South Carolina, and Nancy Jo Flint of Plantation, Florida; as well as her six grandchildren: Carolyn Jo Thompson, Sandra Ellen Fortson, John Paul Bockrath, William Michael Bockrath, Susan Todd Moon, Thomas Edward Moon. She was delighted to have six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Dallas, Wade and Wes Thompson, and Richard and James Bockrath.



She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; and her sister, Patricia Ann Coons Baker.



Her family is planning a funeral service and interment at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, Georgia.



