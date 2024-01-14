FAGLIER, Barbara Gene Corley



Age 85, of Alpharetta, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024. She is survived by her son, Rich (Patti) Faglier; daughter, Jill Vogt; grandchildren, Kelsey (Sam) Harvey, Colton Harvey and Brooke (Derek) Pitts; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Layton and Laina Pitts, Margot Harvey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Faglier; and brother, Arno Corley. Barbara was a member of Kingswood Church. Burial will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kingswood Church, 4896 N. Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.



