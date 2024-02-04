Engel, John

ENGEL, Dr. John David



John David Engel, DDS, MAGD, 84, formerly of Atlanta, passed away January 22, 2024, at The Cottages in Milledgeville, GA.



John was born in Chicago, IL, on June 20, 1939. He was raised in Winnetka, IL, and attended New Trier High School until his senior year when his family moved to Atlanta where he graduated from Northside High School, Class of 1957. A lifelong Bulldog, John attended UGA and joined Chi Phi Fraternity. After two years and two summers, he entered Emory Dental School and graduated in 1962. He served in the Air Force before returning to Atlanta and opening a dental practice in Dunwoody, GA.



A devoted dentist, John was much loved by his patients and respected by his peers. He was a member of the Academy of General Dentistry (where he received his mastership), and numerous other professional organizations. In addition, John was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, and he treasured his golf games with friends.



The quintessential outdoorsman, John enjoyed sailing, boating, hunting, fishing, and skiing - especially with his family. He was a devoted father, and he coached his sons in youth soccer leagues. When they competed at a higher level, he rarely missed an event.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Laurie; and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his sons Jay, Brennen, and Ryan (Blakely); his brother Bill (Skye), nieces, nephews, and the grandchildren whom he adored: Emma, Hollis, James, and William.



The family would like to thank his caregivers who provided compassionate care to him during his final days.



A funeral service will be held on February 10, 2024, 2:00 PM, at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church, 2160 Cooper Lake Rd. SE, Smyrna, GA, 30080. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, to Comfort Farms (aiding displaced veterans), 347 Horace Veal Rd., Milledgeville, GA 31061, to Georgia Military Foundation, 201 E. Greene St., Milledgeville, GA 31061, or to a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com