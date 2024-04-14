EGAN, Patrick J.



Patrick J. Egan, formerly of New York, NY, age 88, passed away on March 14, 2024. Mr Egan is survived by Rosemary, his devoted wife of 64 years; and loving sons, Michael, Billy, and Thomas (he was predeceased by his son, Kevin), their respective wives, and eight grandchildren. Mr. Egan graduated from Power Memorial High School, received a BBA from Manhattan College and attended the Graduate School of Business at New York University. He served honorably in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. He was a member of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, serving the parish as Eucharistic Minister and Minister to the Sick as well as a teacher in the Parish School of Religion (PSR) Program for over 30 years. He was a member of the Metropolitan Police Emerald Society, and Treasurer for the Hibernian Benevolent Society of Atlanta and the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade. He was secretary and served on the board of the Gold Shield Foundation and the board of the Friends of Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex. His business career included employment with Allied Chemical and Celanese Corporations in New York and Amoco Fabrics and Fibers in Atlanta. In 1981, he founded Engineered Fabrics Specialty Co., (later to become EFS., Inc.) a distributor of construction materials throughout the southeast. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Health cancer home in Atlanta. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. A Funeral Mass/Memorial Service will be celebrated at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 o'clock. A reception in the Stapleton Center will follow the Mass.





