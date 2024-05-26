Edmond, Holman

EDMOND, Jr., Holman



LTC (Ret.) Holman Edmond, Jr. entered into rest on May 19, 2024. Holman is survived by Lee Dorothy Edmond, his loving wife of 65 years; devoted children: Cassandra "Sandi" Edmond, Roderick E. Edmond, M.D., J.D. (Brooke), Byron K. Edmond, MD (Regenia), and Lori Edmond Paschal, D.D.S. (Stanley); grandchildren: Holman Edmond, III, Clark Lorraine Edmond, J.D., Grant Paschal, Drew Paschal, Hayes Edmond, Jordan Edmond, Brooke "Brookie" Edmond, and Cassandra "Cassie" Edmond; sisters-in-law: Augusta Lauderdale, Rebecca Leonard, Lillian Leonard, Loretta Marbury (Jack); nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM/ Hoosier UMC, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta GA. Rev. Gary Dean Pastor. Interment Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11 AM, at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The donation link for Holman Edmond In lieu of flowers is



https://atlantatuskegeealumni.app.neoncrm.com/campaigns/atac-endowed-scholarship-donation-in-honor-of-mr-holman-edmond In Service to ATAC and Tuskegee University. The Mailing address for Checks for the Atlanta Tuskegee Scholarship fund in lieu of flowers is Make Checks Payable to "The Atlanta Tuskegee Alumni Club" In Memo: Mail to Edmond Residence. Viewing Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 1 - 6:00 PM. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Ceremony, 6 PM. Wake 7 - 8:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. murraybrothersfh.net



,

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com