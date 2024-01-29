DUDMAN, Harold



1941-2024



Known by many as "Mr. D" and fondly referred to as, "Big Daddy" by his grandchildren, Harold Dudman passed away on January 26, 2024, just weeks shy of his 83rd birthday. Born in Brooklyn to Bernard and Bertha Dudman, Harold was raised in Atlanta. Growing up, he was an extraordinary athlete; he was Golden Glove Boxing champion, a stand-out high school football and baseball player, and a college baseball all-star.



Harold was a social butterfly who enjoyed talking to anyone who would listen. His extroverted nature and friendly personality served him well as a successful sales professional in the food industry for 50+ years. He knew how to build relationships with his customers that lasted decades. One of his passions was to do good for others with small acts of kindness (which often included donuts and cookies) and was never shy to give advice.



He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family at special gatherings while playing games and sharing stories (over and over). Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Dudman; and by his eldest son, Jeffrey Dudman; and his daughter-in-law, Lori. He is survived by his sons, Darren and Joel; his daughter, Buffi; his daughters-in-law, Tonya and Alliso;, and his son-in-law, Luis. What brought Harold the most joy in recent years were his ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



A visitation for family and close friends will be held at Dressler's Funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, January 30, from 9 AM – 10 AM, with a short service to follow at 10 AM. Per his family's wishes, a private burial will be held afterward.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association in honor of Harold. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



