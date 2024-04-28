DRANE, Richard Lowell



Richard passed away April 16, 2024 at the age of 88. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born on October 7, 1935 in Sterling, Illinois to the late Russell and Genevieve Drane. He attended Sterling High School and then the University of Illinois.



He enlisted in the US Army and served three years, where he was trained as an Indonesian interpreter. He was assigned to the National Security Agency.



While serving at the National Security Agency, he married his wife of 67 years, Louise Maves. She continued attending Northern Illinois University while he completed his service in the Army.



Afterwards, he returned to University of Illinois and completed his degree in Industrial Engineering. He was hired by the Whirlpool Corporation which took them to Benton Harbor, Michigan for a year of training then they moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he served as a field engineer for the Southeast. After about four years, he was hired by the Coca-Cola Company as an industrial engineer. He retired from Coca-Cola in 1992.



He is survived by a brother, David (Pam); son, William (Vickie); daughter, Debora (Pete); and son, Russell (Hollin); as well as four grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. Proceeding him in death was his daughter, Kathy (Steve).



In his leisure time, he was involved with the Georgia Jaycees, where he rose to be a Senator, a lifetime member of IEEE, and the Tucker LaVista Lions Club. He also collected Coca-Cola memorabilia, cookbooks, and along with Louise collected salt and pepper shakers. They were long-term members of the National Salt and Pepper Collectors Club.



A private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 20, 2024. A celebration of life will be held at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305 on May 11, 2024 at 11 AM with a reception following.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.





