DOUGLAS, Cynda Hayward



Cynda Hayward Douglas, 72, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on March 25, 2024. She was born on October 20, 1951, in Greenwood, MS, to the late Rosellen Patrick Provine and Howard Beckett Hayward.



Cynda's main focus in life was serving her family and others. Cynda had a fulfilling career at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA, where she served on staff for 20 years in various roles, including Receptionist, Host Team Director, Office Manager, and Assistant to the Senior Pastor.



She graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in 1970 in Evansville, IN, and furthered her education at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN.



Cynda worshipped and served at several churches over her adult life - Avondale First Baptist Church in Avondale Estates, GA, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Alpharetta, GA, and lastly at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, GA.



In her free time, Cynda enjoyed golfing, gardening, spending time with her grandkids, and volunteering for ministry programs, including North Point's 2 to 1 Engaged Couples mentoring program.



Cynda was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She was a friend to many, and loved by all who knew her.



Cynda is survived by her husband, Ray Douglas; her sons, Justin Douglas and his wife, Katie, Fraser Douglas and his wife, Lauren; her brother, Rick Hayward, and his wife Marta; her grandchildren, Savannah, Jacob, Hudson, Benjamin and Henry; and nieces, Leigh Hayward Stoudenmire, and Kristen Denhardt Brannon.



A Celebration of Cynda's Life will be held at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022, on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:



Alzheimer's Disease Research (www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.org),



Be Rich Giving c/o North Point Community Church (www.north- point.org), or



Compassion International (www.compassioninternational.



com).



Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA 30075, is assisting the family



with the funeral arrangements.



