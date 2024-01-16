Donnelly, Robert

DONNELLY, Rev. Robert



Rev. Robert Bruce Donnelly peacefully departed this life in the presence of family on January 12, 2024, at the age of 82 at the family home in Cobb County, Georgia. His passing came following a declining medical condition. Bruce's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 2:00 PM on February 10, 2024, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, with a reception following.



His life was an abundance of service to others. Being born on May 13, 1941, in Mendon, Massachusetts, the family moved to Atlanta where Bruce was president of his class at Northside High School. He graduated from Emory University with both a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Theology. While at Emory, he was president of Chi Phi Fraternity.



Upon graduating from Emory University, Bruce embarked on a lifetime of philanthropic service. He was known as "The Hippie Minister" establishing the 12th Gate Coffee House in Midtown Atlanta, serving young people in a wholesome but "hip" atmosphere.



Following that, he moved to Chicago, where he worked with Mayor Richard Daley to administer aid to the downtrodden in Chicago's fifth ward. After that, he joined the Institute for Cultural Affairs and began working overseas on special projects helping the poor by revitalizing communities. Bruce's efforts made an impact in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Australia. When he returned to the U.S., he began his career as Development Director with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, raising millions of dollars to help feed those in need. Bruce was the Minister of Singles at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church and the longtime Sunday School teacher for the Serendipity class.



In addition to his love of helping others, Bruce enjoyed watching the Braves and Boston Red Sox, old Westerns, traveling, hot fudge sundaes, sock-hops, and especially spending time with his 3 grandchildren.



Family surviving Bruce include his wife, Martha Kissinger Donnelly; stepchildren, Allison Gadrix Spampanato, Edward Markham Gadrix, Christopher Guy Gadrix; sister, RoyAnne Donnelly; and grandchildren, Leo and Gavin Spampanato of Fairfax, California, and Madeline Gadrix of Marietta, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rev. Bruce Donnelly's honor to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 3400 North Desert Drive, Atlanta GA 30344.





