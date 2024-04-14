DINERMAN, Alan



Alan Charles Dinerman died peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2024, following a 16-year-long battle with Inclusion Body Myositis. He was born May 29, 1950, to Samuel and Selma Dinerman in Atlanta. Growing up in Virginia Highlands with his brother and sister, Alan was a proud graduate of Grady High School Class of 1968. In 1974, Alan married Elaine Weisman. Married nearly 50 years they spent their lives together in Sandy Springs, where they worked and raised their family. A profoundly thoughtful and inquisitive person, he received his degree in Philosophy from Georgia State University. Alan loved his family, playing golf, the Atlanta Braves and University of Georgia Bulldogs, and insightful debates about the universe and our place in it with anyone who wanted to sit and chat. Alan worked as a life insurance agent for most of his professional life, ultimately opening his own business, Dinerman Insurance Services, in the 90s. He was fond of quoting Tom Petty in saying, "Most things we worry about never happen anyway," a particularly ironic lyric given his chosen profession (which was not lost on him). He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; his children, Scott and Liz Dinerman and Jessica and Scott Wiley; and his grandchildren, Owen Wiley, Samuel Wiley, and Lucy Dinerman. He is also survived by his siblings, Marshall and Laura Dinerman and Lori and Alex Gholson; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 15, 2024, at Milton Fields Natural Burial Grounds at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to The Myositis Association. Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



