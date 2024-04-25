DEVJI, Zul



Zul Devji passed away on April 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Kenya and immigrated to England to study, before eventually coming to the United States to pursue an MBA at the Wharton School of Business and becoming a U.S. citizen. He had a long and successful career as an international business executive representing major U.S. corporations in over 30 countries. He ultimately acted as an oil company CEO before leaving the corporate world to become a serial business entrepreneur in multiple spaces including healthcare and tech. After leaving the East Coast, he lived in Arizona, Alaska, Washington, and finally Atlanta, Georgia where he met and married his wife, Dr. Gulshan Harjee. He continued to live in Atlanta until the end of his life. He was committed to his faith and proudly served as a member of the Aga Khan Foundation and the Aga Khan Economic Planning Board among other community involvement. He is survived by his wife; son; stepchildren; brothers; and sister. His funeral is to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, 3:00 PM at the Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Aga Khan Foundation or the Clarkston Community Health Center.



Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

http://www.floralhillsfuneral.com