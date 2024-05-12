DELAHANTY, Rebecca "Becky"



Rebecca "Becky" Delahanty, passed away on April 23, 2024, surrounded by family, at her home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lawrence; son, David Edward; daughter, Debra Ann; granddaughters, Avery Delahanty and Irish Delahanty; grandson, Fin Delahanty; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Delahanty. Condolences at fullernaples.com/tributes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com