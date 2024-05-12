DELAHANTY, Rebecca "Becky"
Rebecca "Becky" Delahanty, passed away on April 23, 2024, surrounded by family, at her home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lawrence; son, David Edward; daughter, Debra Ann; granddaughters, Avery Delahanty and Irish Delahanty; grandson, Fin Delahanty; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Delahanty. Condolences at fullernaples.com/tributes.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL
34109
Editors' Picks