Delahanty, Rebecca

1 hour ago

DELAHANTY, Rebecca "Becky"

Rebecca "Becky" Delahanty, passed away on April 23, 2024, surrounded by family, at her home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Edward Lawrence; son, David Edward; daughter, Debra Ann; granddaughters, Avery Delahanty and Irish Delahanty; grandson, Fin Delahanty; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Delahanty. Condolences at fullernaples.com/tributes.

Funeral Home Information

Fuller Funeral Home

1625 Pine Ridge Road

Naples, FL

34109

https://www.fullernaples.com

