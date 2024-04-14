DEAN, Dorothy "Dot"



Dorothy "Dot" N. Dean, age 94, died Thursday, April 11, 2024. Funeral and visitation will be held Monday, April 15, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM, followed by a Chapel service at 12 PM, with Rev. Alex Stroud officiating.



Survivors are: daughter, Nancy Dean Milton (Steve); son, Walter Franklin Dean; grandchildren, Nicole Underwood (Matthew), Jeffrey Milton (Erin), Christopher Dean, Michael Dean (Amanda), Sarah Dean, and Elliot Dean (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Emma and Abby Underwood; Ellie, Gracie, and Bennett Milton; Cooper and Eli Dean. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Norma Naab; as well as her sister, Marjorie Bolen.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

2950 North Cobb Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA

30152

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/kennesaw-ga/winkenhofer-pine-ridge-funeral-home/7132?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral