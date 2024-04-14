Obituaries

Dean, Dorothy

1 hour ago

DEAN, Dorothy "Dot"

Dorothy "Dot" N. Dean, age 94, died Thursday, April 11, 2024. Funeral and visitation will be held Monday, April 15, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM, followed by a Chapel service at 12 PM, with Rev. Alex Stroud officiating.

Survivors are: daughter, Nancy Dean Milton (Steve); son, Walter Franklin Dean; grandchildren, Nicole Underwood (Matthew), Jeffrey Milton (Erin), Christopher Dean, Michael Dean (Amanda), Sarah Dean, and Elliot Dean (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Emma and Abby Underwood; Ellie, Gracie, and Bennett Milton; Cooper and Eli Dean. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Norma Naab; as well as her sister, Marjorie Bolen.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

2950 North Cobb Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA

30152

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/kennesaw-ga/winkenhofer-pine-ridge-funeral-home/7132?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Rico Wade, Atlanta rap pioneer and Dungeon Family member, dies at 52

Credit: AP

Braves’ Chris Sale pitches well, but lets fifth inning get away in loss

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta consumer guru Clark Howard reflects on 100th Habitat for Humanity home

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Sen. David Perdue tiptoes back onto the political stage

Credit: AP

‘He should be back stronger than ever’: Braves’ Spencer Strider is latest injured star
The Latest
Greer, Robert
1h ago
McCutchen, Glenn
1h ago
Roberts, Paul
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Cassie Wright

Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta
Team Swarm tops Team Wreck ‘Em in Georgia Tech spring football game
Tiger Woods suffers through worst round at the Masters