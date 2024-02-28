Davis, Patricia

DAVIS (MERONEY), Patricia Anne



Patricia Anne Meroney Davis, 80, passed away February 24, 2024. Born in Charlotte, NC, her family moved to Atlanta in 1955. She graduated Northside High School, attended University of Georgia, served as President of Cobb Humane Society, and was a successful real estate agent. She loved dogs, homes, gardening, helping family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Davis, Jr. She is survived by son, Bill; daughter, Leigh Anne; and her sister, Maggie; son-in-law, Steve; family handyman, Carlos; caregiver Gladys; and dog, Lil Bit. Friends are encouraged to make a gift to their local animal shelter in her honor.



