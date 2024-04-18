CURTIS, L. F.



L. F. Curtis, age 96, passed away on April 15, 2024, in Tucker, GA. Born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, he was a retired agricultural engineer, a veteran, an avid gardener and a Christian who was active in his church. He loved to tell stories, play dominos and bingo, and spend time with special friends at Phoenix Senior Living in Tucker, GA. L. F. is survived by his sister, Ann Mirick (Jack) of Summerville, SC; his daughters, Charlotte Piper (Ray) of Decatur, GA, Carole Godwin (Bob) of Tucker, GA; his son, Keith of Brookhaven, GA; his grandchildren, Alison Sponaas, Jennifer Godwin, Lauren Carney, Leslie Piper-Cox, Hannah Godwin and Curtis Godwin; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. L. F. was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; four brothers and one sister.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, 1:00 PM, at the Chapel at Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends, from Noon-1:00 PM, prior to the service at Briarlake Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Benevolent Fund at Briarlake Baptist Church.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com