Credle, William

Mr. William S. Credle, Jr., age 76, passed peacefully at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with his family.



He was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, and grew up in Bristol, Tennessee. From his earliest days he was known as Duffy. He was funnier than he was tall, and he was very tall. He was endlessly creative, and everyone who knew him would agree he was one-of-a-kind.



He attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he was a standout on the UT volleyball team, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he worked in Minnesota and Louisiana before finding his home in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Coca-Cola Company. He worked there for over 20 years, rising to Principal Engineer, and was granted over one hundred patents for Coke dispensing equipment and systems. He retired in 2003, at age 53, but continued working for several years as a consultant in the industry.



With his wife Kalen, he designed and built a home in Roswell. They enjoyed cooking, dining out, entertaining, and traveling to see loved ones. Duffy was an accomplished woodworker and made much of the furniture in their home. He and Kalen also spent time in the North Carolina mountains, where they hiked, kayaked, and fished together.



A lifelong athlete and outdoorsman, Duffy enjoyed camping, boating, whitewater rafting and mountain biking, but above all tennis. He played on numerous tennis teams and leagues around Atlanta, continuing into his seventies, at which point he switched to pickleball with no embarrassment.



Surviving to celebrate his memory are his wife, Kalen; son, Ben Credle (Kim); his two grandchildren, Will and Gwen Credle; as well as his siblings, Laney Haga (Tom), and Betsy Credle; and nephews, Brandon Haga (Alice), Colin Williams (Shawna); niece, Maggie Wiliams, and grandnephews and nieces; Austin and Greta Haga, and Holden and Eloise Williams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William S. Credle, Sr., and Margaret Credle; and his sister, Ellen Credle.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12:30 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. A reception will begin after the service at 3 PM, at Brookfield Country Club.



Services will be held handled by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, and online condolences may be left at www.northsidechapel.com



