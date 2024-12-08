Does actor Timothée Chalamet really know college football? Apparently, yes

As the Academy Award-nominated actor finished his take, “GameDay” host Rece Davis turned to 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and longtime ESPN analyst Desmond Howard with a wide smile. Pat McAfee simply stared at Chalamet with his mouth agape, while Kirk Herbstreit excitedly credited the “Dune” star for “breaking it down.”

Was Chalamet’s analysis all that incisive? Maybe not. But his college football chops he showed Saturday nonetheless subverted expectations about the 28-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming film, “A Complete Unknown,” a biopic about legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Chalamet added that he believes Texas will defeat Georgia for the SEC championship and in making his pick, he referenced his “movie dad” Matthew McConaughey, a known Longhorns fan who played his father in the 2014 film “Interstellar.”

Chalamet picked Oregon over Penn State in the Big Ten championship, Arizona State to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 (the Sun Devils went on to win, 45-19); and Southern Methodist to win the ACC title on Saturday night against Clemson.

Chalamet also offered insight on the Group of Five conference matchups, citing Ohio and Miami University’s recent history in the Mid-American Conference. He said Bobcats senior quarterback Parker Navarro gave Ohio the edge, which turned out to be a more informed bit of analysis than any of the “GameDay” hosts had to offer given the Bobcats building a big lead en route to a 38-3 victory.

In the Sun Belt title game, he liked the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, noting the team’s top three interception leaders as a reason.

“I’m going Louisiana here. Tyrone Lewis Jr., Kody Jackson, Tyree Skipper, they’re going to step that defense up,” he said, later referencing the team’s former coach: “Billy Napier’s legend remains.”

Chalamet began his acting career as a teenager and later attended well-known college football powerhouses Columbia and New York University. He was first inspired to act after seeing Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance in the 2008 film “The Dark Knight,” though he has said he’s an avid sports fan who initially hoped to be a soccer player.

Saturday was Chalamet’s first time on “GameDay.” He also made an appearance during McAfee’s weekly kicking contest.