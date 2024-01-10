Craven, Joan

CRAVEN (ROTHWELL), Joan



Joan Rothwell Craven, 73, of Marietta, GA, passed away at Tranquility Hospice, December 29, 2023. Joan was born in Nashville, TN, on September 19, 1950, daughter of the late Luther James Rothwell, Jr., and Kathleen McCormick Rothwell. She was predeceased by her parents and her loving brother, Jimmy. Joan graduated from Stratford High School in Nashville and attended Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN. Joan's compassionate spirit and terrific sense of humor touched all around her, from those in her birthday club and the John Strother Sunday School Class at Marietta First United Methodist Church, to Atlanta's interior design community, where she was beloved. An interior designer by trade, Joan's dedication extended to the Atlanta Designers Network, where she served on the board, contributing her expertise and passion. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 52 years and interior design partner, Roger of Marietta; sister, Kathy Miller (Jerry); brother, Danny Rothwell (Deana); sister-in-law, Cheryl Rothwell; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at Marietta First United Methodist Church, followed by a reception in the church parlor. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org. Roger asks that you pay a compliment to someone, as Joan would have done, to put a smile on their face. She'd like that.



