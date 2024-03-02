COYNE, John Thomas "Big Tom"



"Big Tom", 85, passed away suddenly in Atlanta, GA, on February 24, 2024.



Born in Syracuse, NY, to Theodora H. Coyne and Thomas C. Coyne, Tom was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy and of the University of Miami, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He then met the love of his life, Betsy Sheard, and they married on July 16, 1960. They started their family in Maryland, moved to Michigan and finally settled in Atlanta in 1973. Tom was a successful businessman. His quick wit and ability to relate to anyone made him the ultimate salesman.



Tom was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Connie. He is survived by his wife, Betsy; four children, Tom Coyne (Marybeth), Kelli Spanjers, Bobby Coyne (Kelley), and Susan Brooks (Stewart); his grandchildren, Janelle, Jack, Powell, Peyton, Kristen, Ryan, Hayden, Austin, Alex, Erin, and Matthew; and his great-grands, Ansley, Sutton, and Emma.



The great joys of Big Tom's life were his family, his friends, golf, and Mexican restaurants. His happiest memories were spent with family at Pawley's Island. He also enjoyed his golfing days and his claim to fame is his hole-in-one at The Phoenician Resort in 1994. Big Tom was larger than life and left a legacy that will never be forgotten.



The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 1406 Hearst Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA, 30319, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11 AM. A reception will follow in the church hall. Instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause or to Our Lady of Assumption Church.



