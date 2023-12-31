COSPER, Michael Anthony "Mike"



Michael Anthony Cosper, 63, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Fulton County to his parents, James Paul Cosper Sr., and Elizabeth (Crymes) Webb. Michael, known to all his family and friends as Mike, is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Pamela (Dever) Cosper; children, Alexis (Brett) Caltabiano and SSgt. Austin Cosper; brother, Scotty Cosper (Donna); and brother, Paul Cosper. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mike honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1978-1982, and had a long career in law enforcement after leaving the military. He was a graduate of Mercer University. He spent years serving within various roles in Cobb County including the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office. At the Sheriff's Office, he served in divisions including warrants, corrections, internal affairs, eventually achieving a final rank of Lieutenant. He especially enjoyed a storied career on the narcotics squad. He retired from Cobb County in 2009. In 2011, he served as a civilian law enforcement advisor in Afghanistan, Kandahar Province, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. He later worked as a Corporate Security Investigator for Regions Bank and most recently as the Deputy Inspector General for the Georgia Department of Public Health.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the Randolph County (Alabama) Animal Shelter in Mike's honor. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 at Carmichael's Funeral Home on Whitlock Ave. in Marietta. The family will receive visitors at 11 o'clock that morning, immediately followed by a memorial service at noon. Interment to follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 3 o'clock that afternoon.



Mike will be remembered for his dedication to his family, community, and country. A loving husband, father, brother, and friend, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Mike was a man who never met a stranger, and to call him friend was to call him brother. He was a master at conversation, meeting people and connecting in a way that ensured you felt you had known him for years. He had the gift of storytelling and making people laugh. He lived his life guided by strong values such as integrity, loyalty and service. He touched countless lives through his career and community involvement. Though deeply missed, his legacy will live on through his family and through the lasting impact he made on those who had the pleasure of knowing Mike Cosper.





