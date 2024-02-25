COSGROVE, Debbie "Dorothy" Clay



Debbie "Dorothy" Clay Cosgrove, 68, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina entered eternal rest on Monday, February 19, 2024, in Charleston, SC. Deb was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 26, 1955. She spent her early years at the family home on Peachtree Street before moving to Brookhaven. She attended The Westminster School (K-12), graduating in 1974. She met her future husband, Bill on a blind date in May 1974, and they were married on August 26,1977. Deb attended the University of Richmond her freshman year, where she earned a varsity letter in tennis. She transferred to the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in Dietetics and Experimental Foods in 1978. She lettered in Golf her senior year and later earned a Master's Degree in Horticulture in 1985.



Deb developed a love for native plants, and she worked tirelessly as a volunteer "weed warrior" in the Athens area. She also had a special place in her heart for those who needed a friend. She loved to teach children's Bible classes and participate in the Ladies Bible Class at Campus View Church of Christ in Athens, where she was baptized in 1978 and worshiped for over 40 years. She conceived and organized the development of the Falling Creek Horse Trail in the Oconee National Forest as she loved to ride horses. With her friend, Ellen Whitaker, she wrote a book on the use of native plants by early 1800s physician Dr. Durham. His receipts (remedies) that were housed at the UGA Hargrett Library had to be transcribed by hand and interpreted, which took several years. Her work on Dr. Durham is recognized in a section of the State Botanical Garden in Athens, and she gave many lectures to Garden Clubs and community groups on both Dr. Durham's story and the importance of native plants.



Deb was an avid golfer playing in several ladies groups and she was the Ladies Club Champion several times at Green Hills Country Club. She loved to travel with Bill to the National Parks across the United States identifying flowers and trees along the way. They visited every state in the lower 48 except North Dakota which was still on her list. Among her most memorable adventures was an archaeological dig in Israel and a Canadian rail trip with her mother and Bill. Deb treated everyone with an equal degree of respect and kindness, taught people to read through a local outreach program, and organized field trips for our church seniors. She loved being a mother and taking her children Katie, Cary and Kimi to the golf course, riding competitions, dance classes, little league and every other activity you can imagine. In her last years, she loved to read to her grandchildren and talk to them about the love God has for them. She was thrilled and thankful to have two wonderful sons-in-law, Kirk and Paul, and daughter-in-law, Holley.



Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Dot) Westmoreland and James P. Clay. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, William Malloy Cosgrove III of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Kathleen C. Shields (Kirk) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Kimberly C. Minor (Paul) of Houston, TX; son, Cary S. Cosgrove (Holley) of Atlantic Beach, FL; brother, James P. Clay (Catherine) of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Pace Shields, Collier Shields, Henrik Cosgrove, Estelle Minor, Marc Minor; niece, Cathyrn Clay; and nephew, James Clay. Deb is also survived by her three first cousins with whom she was very close, James (Tessa) Dunn, Kirk (Susan) Dunn and Julie Beck. She is also survived by a very special aunt, Janet Kavitski of Palm Harbor, Florida.



Services were held in Mount Pleasant, SC. Friends and family are invited to attend Deb's "Celebration of Life" on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Campus View Church of Christ in Athens, GA. Memorials may be made in her honor to Smile Train. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family on our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.



