Cordy, Nancy

CORDY (Jones), Nancy Ruth



1959 – 2024. Our dearly beloved mama, Dr. Nancy Cordy, 65, of Hephzibah, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Nancy served the Richmond County School System as an educator for over 30 years and has touched the lives of countless students. We will carry her with us in our hearts forever.



Funeral services will be provided by Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home in East Point, GA on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11 AM.



