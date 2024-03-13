COON, Merle Wayne



Merle Wayne Coon, 90, passed away March 6, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. Wayne was born November 3, 1933 in Peoria, IL. He spent his early days on a farm with five siblings in two bedrooms. The family was recognized as a "Typical Farm Family" in 1947 with 83,950 votes. He completed his studies at Bradley University in 1960 and began his career with Caterpillar Tractor.



He married Burdell Hoklas in 1953; they had two children, Denise and Brian, born in Geneva. Wayne traveled South America, the Middle East and Asia while holding various positions at CAT and lived in Hong Kong for eight years. He returned to Peoria and managed the Insurance then the Pension fund before early retirement in 1983. He married Patricia Carryer in 1983. He accepted a position as CFO at Middlesex Mutual in Middletown, CT. In 1989 Aetna transferred Pat to Atlanta and he joined Emory University as Chief Investment Officer, where he retired for the third time in 2000. Wayne and Pat traveled extensively: African safaris, Asia, and Myanmar were highlights. Wayne's last trip was a cruise in South America December 2023.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Edith Coon; and his stepdaughter, Paulanna.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Denise Foerter (Steven Foerter); son, Brian (Angela); stepson, Haddon Carryer (Damita); grandchildren, Erik Coon (Bethany), Jason Coon, James Millhollin, Alissa Carryer, William Millhollin and Megan Carryer, and great-grandchildren, Philippa and Gideon Coon.



The family will hold a visitation 30 minutes prior to the Memorial service March 16, 2024 starting at 3:30 PM at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Corners Chapel.



Memorial donations can be made to Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St., Old Lyme, CT 06371, Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer's Research, Rochester, MN, Emory University, Goizueta Business School. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com