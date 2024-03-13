Obituaries

Coon, Merle

2 hours ago

COON, Merle Wayne

Merle Wayne Coon, 90, passed away March 6, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. Wayne was born November 3, 1933 in Peoria, IL. He spent his early days on a farm with five siblings in two bedrooms. The family was recognized as a "Typical Farm Family" in 1947 with 83,950 votes. He completed his studies at Bradley University in 1960 and began his career with Caterpillar Tractor.

He married Burdell Hoklas in 1953; they had two children, Denise and Brian, born in Geneva. Wayne traveled South America, the Middle East and Asia while holding various positions at CAT and lived in Hong Kong for eight years. He returned to Peoria and managed the Insurance then the Pension fund before early retirement in 1983. He married Patricia Carryer in 1983. He accepted a position as CFO at Middlesex Mutual in Middletown, CT. In 1989 Aetna transferred Pat to Atlanta and he joined Emory University as Chief Investment Officer, where he retired for the third time in 2000. Wayne and Pat traveled extensively: African safaris, Asia, and Myanmar were highlights. Wayne's last trip was a cruise in South America December 2023.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Edith Coon; and his stepdaughter, Paulanna.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Denise Foerter (Steven Foerter); son, Brian (Angela); stepson, Haddon Carryer (Damita); grandchildren, Erik Coon (Bethany), Jason Coon, James Millhollin, Alissa Carryer, William Millhollin and Megan Carryer, and great-grandchildren, Philippa and Gideon Coon.

The family will hold a visitation 30 minutes prior to the Memorial service March 16, 2024 starting at 3:30 PM at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Corners Chapel.

Memorial donations can be made to Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St., Old Lyme, CT 06371, Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer's Research, Rochester, MN, Emory University, Goizueta Business School. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Biden and Trump win Georgia primaries and clinch nominations 3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting
9h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
12h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Officials talk safety strategy for Six Flags area
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Luck, Andrew
Morrow, Jeffery
2h ago
Mitchell, Joyce
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’