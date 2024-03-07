CONNER, Edwin Bonner



Edwin Bonner Conner, Jr., "Ed" passed away on March 2, 2024 at 92 years old. Ed was born in Augusta, Arkansas on November 7, 1931 to Edwin Bonner Conner Sr., "Speedy" and Anabel Goodwin Conner.



Ed graduated from Philips Exeter Academy in 1950, then received his BA in Business Administration from SMU in Dallas, TX in 1954. He was a very proud member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Ed dutifully served in the US Air Force 1954-1957. Following his service to his country, Ed returned to Arkansas to run the family farm.



While at SMU, Ed met his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann Pleune Conner. The two had a long courtship between Dallas and Augusta, Arkansas, ultimately leading to their marriage in August 1960. Ed and Ann raised their family in quintessential small-town life in Augusta, Arkansas. Not to be limited by life in rural Arkansas, Ed took up snow skiing just after his 40th birthday, and began a family tradition of an annual ski trip to Aspen/Snowmass, CO, which became his most treasured memories. Ed was never one to sit idle and was always active in one of his many other hobbies besides skiing: his love for classical music and opera; reading the daily newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker magazine and many non-fiction and fiction books; crossword puzzles; and putting his green thumb into action puttering in his yard or with his potted plants. Ed had the magic touch with growing orchids and even mastered the art of growing bonsai trees.



Following Ed's retirement from farming, he and Ann moved to Memphis, where they thoroughly enjoyed the change to "city life." In 2009, Ed and Ann relocated to Atlanta to be closer to children and grandchildren. As the consummate southern gentleman, and with his effervescent charm and charisma, Ed was a vibrant part of the social fabric of St. Anne's Terrace for more than seven years.



Over the course of his 92 years, Ed enjoyed serving his various communities with volunteer positions including the Arkansas Arts Center, the Memphi Social Club, the Board of Trustees of Chatham Hall in Virginia, and Atlanta's Habersham History Group.



In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his wife, Ann. He is survived by his two children, Mark Conner (Ansley) and Erin Conner Conrad (Stuart); eight grandchildren, Caroline Blair Huff (Taylor), Conner Blair, Preston Blair, Anna Blair, Grace Blair, Catherine Conner, Claire Conner and Liza Conner; and one great-grandson, Hayes Chapman Huff.



Our family is deeply grateful for the compassion and love shown by the staff of Personal Care. There were more than a dozen selfless caregivers by his side in his final days, but we want to express particular gratitude to his longest serving helpers: Karrimah, Jackie, Tamara, and Hafeezah.



A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 St. Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent St. Anne's Terrace.



