CONKLIN, II, Charles S.



Charles S. Conklin II, born September 9, 1936 to Margarett Barnum Conklin and Charles S. Conklin in Atlanta, Georgia, and died May 9, 2024.



Surviving is his beloved wife of 57 years, Meredith Ogden Conklin; his son, Charles S. Conklin III (Robin); daughter, Christina Lee Conklin (Mary); grandchildren, Sarah Catherine Conklin, Charles S. Conklin IV of Atlanta, Claire Ellen Conklin and Clayton James Conklin of Conway, MA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the organization of your choice.



