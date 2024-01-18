COLLETT, Ruth Marion



Ruth Marion Collett, age 94, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 13, 2024.



Ruth was born on February 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Clarence and Naomi (Hudson) Collett. Ruth grew up in Alpharetta, GA and was a graduate of Milton High School. She attended North Atlanta Bible Chapel and Colonial Hills Baptist throughout her life.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Camellia Collett, Norma Jean Pruitt, Lawrence Collett, Shirley Collett, Marcelle Roarke and Sue Tonge.



She is survived by her siblings, Helen Hayes, Juanita Wheeler, Lamar Collett and David Collett.



A funeral service will be held at Northside Chapel on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM. Ruth's family will receive friends before the funeral, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



