CLEAVELAND, Monica



Monica Dye Cleaveland, 87, died peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with family at her side. As a planner in life, Monica had gathered the resources to fight the good fight. She always knew she was in the palm of God's hand. Monica was born in Cincinnati, the daughter of Virginia L., and James C. Dye. But, her family roots were in Carrollton, Georgia, and Flemingsburg, Kentucky. The grandparents, aunts and cousins in these two communities were dear to Monica throughout her life. Monica grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi, as her father served with Ingalls Shipbuilding through World War II, and worked as an accountant there after. She was an active student at Pascagoula High School. With her graduation from Weber College, she moved to Dallas, Texas, pursuing a fashion merchandising career. Over a borrowed vacuum cleaner, she met Jim, her loving husband of 40 years. The family was transferred to Metro Atlanta in 1968, where they built a life. As a mother, she instilled values through Boy Scouts, 4-H and service through church youth group. The untimely loss of her father as a young mother, was the great pain of Monica's life. Staying home to raise her sons, when they started middle school Monica began a 35 year career with the Cobb County Board of Education serving in administration at Brumby, Kincaid and Sprayberry schools. With work, Monica always gave more than expected, advising the National Honor Society, helping plan the prom each year and giving volunteer support to the Sprayberry Marching Band of Gold. Her granddaughter, Hannah was the joy of her life. They shared summer trips, long weekends, and a close bond. Hannah lived with her grandmother, giving support at the onset of dementia. Monica had an abiding faith. She was a 52 year member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, seeking every opportunity to worship, study, serve and be in fellowship. Her faith was a call to action. She actively supported MUST Ministries and Habitat for Humanity of Cobb County since their inceptions. Just shy of 80, she threw herself into a Cobb County Board of Commissioners election campaign, electing her friend, Mike Boyce chair. Monica leaves behind her son, Scott (Chris Carpentino) Cleaveland; her son, Kevin (Delle) Cleaveland; and granddaughter, Hannah Cleaveland. She is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Pat) Dye; nephew, Casey (Carmon) Dye; and niece, Jenny (Corey) Lambert, and their families. Monica's life will be celebrated in Savannah and Atlanta. Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, 429 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA, at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2024 and Grace Resurrection Methodist Church, 1200 Indian Hills Parkway NE., Marietta, GA at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2024. A reception will follow both services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to MUST Ministries, PO Box 1717, Marietta, GA, 30061. www.mustministries.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com