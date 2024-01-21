CLARK, H. Herschel



H. Herschel Clark, 81, passed away on January 18, 2024. He was born in Belleville, Georgia. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1960 and later attended North Western University. Herschel was a member of McConnell Memorial Baptist Church in Hiawassee, Georgia. He was employed by the Department of Public Safety and held the #2 Position with the Georgia State Patrol when he retired. Herschel was a part owner in a trucking company and also owner of C&C Properties, which consisted of buying and selling properties. He loved to travel, read and fish.



Survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Pansy Clark; sister, Juanita Morris; sister-in-law, Joyce Clark; brother-in-law, Joe (Barbara) Watkins; Godchildren, Brittany and Kristen Clark; several nieces and nephews; and Buddy, his dog.



Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel.



