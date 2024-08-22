CHERRY-BEAL, Eden



Eden Cherry-Beal, 52, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 4, 2024.



Eden Cherry-Beal (nee Elizabeth Edens Cherry) is survived by her husband, John W. Beal III, of Atlanta, GA; and her sweet "four legged children," Kiera, Sofi, and Alexander aka Rico.



Eden is also survived by her sister, Louise Cherry Barber (Aaron) and their children, Sam and Sadie Barber, of Atlanta, GA; and her grandmother, Jane Edens Cherry of Wilmington, North Carolina. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who enjoyed her sense of humor and the energy that she brought to every family occasion.



Eden was preceded in death by her mother, Leigh D. Cherry of Atlanta, GA; and her father S. Jim Cherry of Atlanta, GA. Also, a number of her loyal canine companions over the years, each of whom she mourned deeply.



Eden was known to many as the life, or the loudest, of the party. She laughed and loved her way through 52 vibrant years, most of them rooted in Atlanta, GA. A proud alumna of the University of South Carolina, she was a Gamecock devotee and followed their football seasons with fervor, collecting both moments of jubilation and (more frequently) heartbreak. This passion fed a love of football that dictated much of her fall activities. But hey, are you a true fan if you don't do that?



In her carefree twenties, Eden traded southern charm for the mountain majesty of Boulder, Colorado, where she met her future husband, John, and honed her hospitality skills—turning strangers into friends and mastering the art of a great drink.



Eden's knack for negotiation was legendary. Transitioning into a 20-year real estate career, she could broker deals that left seasoned agents frustrated. Found a great deal on a sweater? Eden had already snagged it for half the price and probably got a free scarf thrown in.



Her laughter echoed and drew people into heartfelt (and often hilariously candid) conversations. A devoted friend, she embraced not just them but their growing broods, earning her the esteemed title of "Fun Aunt" across many households.



Passionate about rights—both human and animal—Eden championed causes with a fervor that could sometimes move mountains. From Africa's elephants to Mexico's dolphins, no creature was too big or too small to escape her compassionate crusade. It mostly ended with a lot of animals in her home (thankfully this did not include the elephants).



Gardening, a legacy passed down from both her grandmothers and her mother, was Eden's serene sanctuary. Amidst blooming flowers and greenery, she found her peace, cigarette in hand, adding a touch of smoky elegance to the ambiance and the dahlias.



In the last year of her life, Eden found her greatest joy with John as they built their home in Atlanta, traveled the world, and deepened connections with friends and family across the country, making every moment count.



Eden didn't just live life; she loved, partied, worked, debated, laughed, and championed her values, leaving behind a tapestry of vivid memories that will forever stay with us all.



The family is planning to hold a celebration of life August 29, 2024, 6:30-9 PM at Shiloh Gardens, the beautiful event space for Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter, 5235 Union Hill Rd., Cummins, GA 30040. In lieu of flowers, immediate memorials may be given to PawsAtlanta.org in her name. Eden asks you to vote for Harris/Walz.





