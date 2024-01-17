Cartledge, Marcia

CARTLEDGE (Batchelor), Marcia



Marcia Batchelor Cartledge passed away at her home in Fountain City, on January 4, 2024. Marcia was the daughter, and only child, of John Arthur Batchelor and Ruth Marie Hadler. She was born on September 16, 1945, in Mobile, AL, and grew up in Greensburg, Indiana. After graduation from Greensburg Community High School, she attended Ball State Teachers College and Weaver Airline School. In 1964, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to work for Delta Airlines. There she met the love of her life, John Benjamin (Ben) Cartledge. They married in 1967 beginning a 56 year-long bond. Her husband's US Army service took her to Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland and Alexandria, Virginia. They resettled in the Atlanta area, until three precious grandchildren (along with son and daughter-in-law) brought them to Knoxville, in 2017. Marcia was fully engaged in everything she undertook. She loved decorative painting, knitting, sewing and being a "frou frou" Queen. Marcia ably served the community as chair of the local Red Cross volunteers and American Cancer Society. She was the inaugural leader of "Keep Clayton County Beautiful." After working at the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, she served the tourism industry in several venues, chiefly as Marketing-Program Coordinator for Historical Jonesboro, marketing the Stately Oaks Historic Site. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, involved in activities at College Park, Riverdale, Morrow and Fountain City Presbyterian Churches. Marcia and her husband were Senior Youth Fellowship leaders at College Park. She used her piano and organ skills in the Riverdale Church. Marcia became an Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women at the Morrow Church. Following a period of cognitive and physical decline, she was provided with Home Hospice care for a very brief time. She passed away with her Ben at her side. Marcia was preceded in death by her father; mother; daughter, Andrea Lynn; and grandson, Porter Nelson. She is survived by her beloved husband and partner in life's adventures, Ben Cartledge; as well as by their son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Angela, and their triplets, Brynton, Henry and Charles Cartledge; uncle, Paul Hadler; and cousins, Derek Hadler, Marc Hadler, Kathy Hadler Kurtz, and Garry Hadler. We wish to thank the care given to Marcia by Cornerstone Caregivers, especially Jasmine Large, and University of Tennessee Hospice.



The family will receive friends at Fountain City Presbyterian Church, 500 Hotel Road, in Knoxville, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 1:00 PM, followed by a worship service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to the American Red Cross, 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909, or the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Final arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com