Obituaries

Canales, Troy

1 hour ago

CANALES, Troy

Troy Canales was born on April 8, 1963, in Marietta, GA, to Joe and Reba (Dunn) Canales. Troy graduated from two military academies; one in Georgia and one in Virginia. He was a Master Craftsman and Master Welder.

Troy was preceded in death by his mother, Reba Dunn Canales; and sister, Terry Canales Maricle. Troy is survived by his father, Joe Canales; his brothers, Joe(y) Canales, Roy Canales, and Alex Canales; and his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Troy, we will miss you forever.

