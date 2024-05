CADE, III, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Cade III, February 25, 1953 – April 5, 2024. Bill left his loving wife, Kelly; the children; and three grandchildren. Bill relished his memories, growing up in Atlanta, attending Tuxedo Elementary and Dykes High School. Though he eventually settled in Nashville, TN, he was always proud of those Dawgs!



To donate in memoriam:



THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY https://diy.lls.org/williamcadeiii



