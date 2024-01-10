BURIANEK, Barbara



Barbara Brewton Burianek, piano instructor, public school teacher, and beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, on January 2, 2024 in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at the age of 97. She was born in College Park, Georgia, to William Wade Brewton and Marian Bradley Brewton. Barbara is survived by her son, Otto B. Burianek, Jr., Ph.D., together with his wife, Irmtraud Eve Burianek, Ph.D., and their daughter, Lisa Adams, J.D., and by her daughter, Pamela Burianek, together with her wife, Bonnie Jasik. The family expresses their deep gratitude to Barbara's devoted caregiver of 11 years, Katherine Watt. The family invites the community to share in her celebration on January 11, 2024 at The Church at St. John, 550 Mount Paran Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Visitation at 11 AM followed by funeral service at noon. www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.



