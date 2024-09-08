Bruce, Shirley

BRUCE (Wilcox), Shirley Ardelle



Shirley Ardelle Bruce, age 74, formerly of Streetsboro, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born September 17, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Clare and Marie Wilcox. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Treva and Gwendolyn Wilcox, and Sylvia (Pat) Pesicek. She is survived by Bill Bruce, her husband of 53 years; her son, Frank Broz; her sister, Elaine Nuber; and her brothers, Tom and Bill Wilcox.



Shirley graduated from Streetsboro High School in 1967 and three years later graduated with a degree in elementary education from Kent State University. She was a teacher for most of her adult life, beginning her career in the Aurora, Ohio, public schools and then moving to Georgia with her husband Bill to work in the Fulton County school system. She later moved to East Clayton Elementary where she spent the majority of her 30-year career.



Shirley's avocation was keeping up with the members of her immediate and extended family, which included regular trips back to Ohio over many summers and winters. She delighted in spending time with people and only regretted missing family events that work or other constraints prevented her from attending. She learned to love the computer just so she could see her nieces' and nephews' children on Tinybeans. Later in life she travelled to various countries in Europe to visit her son wherever he was living.



Most of her adult life, Shirley suffered from heart disease that required major surgeries. These surgeries punctuated her life with long recoveries. She took on these challenges with determination and grace. She didn't succumb to self-pity or hopelessness, and she always came back from these medical setbacks with a renewed spirit and gratitude for getting her life back. Of course, she never took any credit for her recoveries but always praised her doctors for all that they had done for her. She was the perfect patient so that, as her cardiologist once said, "Whatever we do for you, it works." And it seemed that way until the end. She passed away surrounded by family after having suffered a sudden, massive stroke on the Sunday preceding her death.



Shirley's life was a medical miracle, but what is truly miraculous is that she remained her charming self through it all. For her, an 'attitude of gratitude' was not just a saying; it was the motive for the life that she was called to lead.



Shirley's Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, from 12 PM to 4 PM, at the Hickory Room at 'cue Barbecue, 5260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30071. All who knew and cared for Shirley are welcome to attend. Please contact William Bruce to RSVP.



